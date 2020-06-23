STOCKTON (CBS13) — Some people are frustrated and angry in Stockton after city crews covered up a Black Lives Matter street mural, but the artists who painted it said there’s more to the story and are defending the city’s actions.

Last week, 80 people painted “Black Lives Matter” on Argonne Drive in front of Victory Park. It was a bright spot for many in the community.

“It was for a good reason, a good cause, a good message,” said Justin Presley, a Stockton resident.

So when it was covered up just days later, that stirred up hard feelings.

“We looked at it yesterday and were like wow and we come out today and it’s gone. I just feel, for what?” said Lee Johnson, a Stockton resident.

The organizers and artists behind the mural defend the city crews who covered it up, saying from the very beginning everyone was on the same page.

“We reached out about a permit, but they told us it was too short of a notice to do so. So the arrangement we had with them is that it would be on a temporary basis,” said Ameer Othman, a community organizer.

A lot of the anger about the mural cover-up was directed at Mayor Michael Tubbs. He tweeted about it Tuesday, acknowledging the agreement to have it on Argonne Drive was temporary, but also said he was not part of that conversation.

Othman said the mural was a way to complement a Juneteenth celebration at Victory Park. Kia Carter, the artistic mind behind the mural, said the message was intended to outlast the physical appearance.

“Unity and showing solidarity and showing support for African Americans,” she said.

Her work in Stockton was inspired by the Black Lives Matter painting in Sacramento at the Capitol. Sacramento City officials said that one will stay because it has a permit.

Carter and Othman said their work in Stockton is not over. They are working with the city right now on a permanent mural.

“We see this as a united front rather than a divided one,” Othman said.

Carter added, “Don’t think that we are going to silence our voices just because this was covered up.”