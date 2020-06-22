MATHER (CBS13) — Veterans can now get free drive-up coronavirus testing at the Sacramento VA Medical Center.

The testing is available to all veterans registered as VA patients from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday, starting June 23. If they are not already registered, veterans can sign up on-site.

Testing is also available to veterans and VA employees at other VA Northern California Health Care sites.

There are a number of testing sites in Northern California. You can find a testing site near you here: https://covid19.ca.gov/testing-and-treatment/