SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Quarantine got you down? Feeling lethargic and not very motivated? Registered dietitian Pat Baird has three simple ways to feel better.

First: make sure you’re getting the right amount of sleep.

“Clearly, when people are under stress they may not be getting adequate amounts of sleep,” Baird said.

Baird says lack of sleep can lead to weight gain and chronic disease, but too much sleep can also be a problem.

“The sleep foundation now tells us that too much sleep (10, 12 hours),” she said. “People will wake up feeling groggy throughout the day they’ll be lethargic and irritable.”

She says give yourself time to wind down before bed. Cover digital clocks that disrupt sleep patterns, or wear a sleep mask.

Second: Eat lots of fruits and veggies.

“Fruits and vegetables have fiber and water the fiber can help taper our appetite,” Baird said.

Baird says over 75% of Americans don’t eat the recommended amounts of fruits and veggies which provide essential vitamins and minerals and support the immune system.

Third: Drink plenty of water, especially during the dog days of summer.

“The warmer it gets the more important. 13 cups a day for men, nine cups a day for women,” Baird said.

Baird says dehydration actually shrinks the brain, making us unfocused. She adds you should try to avoid sugary drinks if you can.

“Some of the sports drinks can be high in sugar. Please read the labels,” Baird said.