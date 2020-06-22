STOCKTON (CBS13) – San Joaquin Delta College is now offering two years of free tuition to all first-time, full-time students.

California community colleges offer free tuition to some students, but Delta College is extending their offer, regardless of income.

Most classes will be online, but some will be a hybrid of online and in-person.

The school says additional financial programs and scholarships can help students offset the cost of books and other expenses. Delta College is also making laptops available for students with technology needs.

Interested students can now apply for the fall semester online at https://deltacollege.edu/apply.