NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – The mayor of Nevada City is facing backlash after criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide mandatory mask order.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Reinette Senum suggests people don’t need to follow it. She writes the governor doesn’t have the power to make such an order, but an earlier executive order issued by Newsom gives the state the ability to enforce public health regulations, according to the California Peace Officers Association.

The mayor’s stance on the issue has some people upset. Some of the comments on the post say things like “Nonsense!!!” and “Are you trying to kill your citizens or something?”

The Facebook post was also getting strong reactions in the city streets.

“She seems a little off the wall in general,” one man said.

Senum’s post reads: “THERE IS NO LAW THAT STATES YOU MUST WEAR A MASK. Ask our local Police chief or officers. They will not, and cannot, cite ANYBODY for not wearing a mask because the law does not exist.”

The mayor declined an interview with CBS13. A flyer was posted outside of city hall recommending that face coverings be worn in shared spaces.

The vast majority of public health experts believe face coverings can significantly curb the spread of COVID-19, especially now as numbers continue to spike in several areas across the country.

Newsom’s order, issued at the end of last week, requires Californians wear a face covering in public when they’re unable to maintain six feet of distance.

Exemptions to the governor’s order include children under the age of 2 and people with disabilities.