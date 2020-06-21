LODI (CBS13) – Adventist Health Lodi Memorial announced it has temporarily suspended admission of non-coronavirus patients as the hospital has experienced a surge in positive cases among staff.

The hospital said fewer than 30 staff members tested positive within the last week and the remaining staff will be tested consistently over the next 14 days to identify any additional cases.

The hospital said patients without coronavirus will be admitted to Dameron Hospital in Stockton, which is managed by Adventist Health.

Officials said that during this temporary suspension, the Obstetrics department will remain open and prepared to care safely for mothers and babies.

“The safety and well-being of our nurses, associates, physicians and patients are our top priority,” says Dr. Patricia Iris, medical officer of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. “Despite strict safety protocols, training and use of personal protective equipment, more of our staff began testing positive this week. As a result, we decided to test all associates working in the hospital to give us a more complete understanding of the spread.”

Daniel Wolcott, president of both hospitals, said the facilities have been preparing for this type of coronavirus surge since the pandemic began.

“We are grateful and very appreciative to the entire Adventist Health team, who continue to go above and beyond to serve our communities with compassion and professionalism,” Wolcott said. “They are healthcare heroes in every sense of the word.”