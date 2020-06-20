ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An Elk Grove family is now planning a memorial service for next month after their 19-year-old son was gunned down in Berkeley.

The family of Seth Smith says they will come together to honor him on July 3.

Smith was about to start his third year at UC Berkeley when he was found dead just a mile away from his apartment after going for a walk.

His family believes he was killed in a random attack. Police are now reviewing security camera footage.

The city of Berkeley is offering a $50,000 reward for information.