SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash near the Sacramento International Airport early Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. along the southbound side of Interstate 5 near Airport Boulevard.

California Highway Patrol says a driver in a Subaru was heading in the wrong direction when they crashed into an oncoming Honda.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

A passenger in the Honda was also rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The names of the drivers killed have not been released at this point.