SONORA (CBS13) – A Sonora man in his 30’s is under arrest after he allegedly had sex with a teenage girl.

On Thursday, police received reports that a sexual assault had happened in the 100 block of Greenly Road. According to a Sonora Police Department statement, that’s where Duston Jacobson, 31, allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

Police went to the address, found Jacobson, and placed him under arrest on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor 10 years younger, unlawful intercourse with a minor, possession of child pornography, and destruction of evidence.

Jacobson was booked at the Tuolumne County Jail where his bail was set at $100,000.