STOCKTON(CBS13) — You can’t get your nails done without sitting close to the person whose doing them.

Jozie Westwood knows that and she’s comfortable because of the added protection she noticed right away.

“It was like walking into a new salon,” Westwood explained.

Barriers, gloves and masks are all guidelines nail salons are implementing. Still, experts say there is a higher risk of infection even with safety precautions in place.

The biggest risk factor is the close proximity between customers and workers and the number of people going in and out.

Still, Evelyn Johnson is done waiting to get her nails done and is willing to put a little bit of TLC ahead of her health.

“It’s a risk but as long as I’m doing my social distance,” Johnson said.

She says she’s gone too long without a pedicure.

“I’m so glad the shop is open because my feet look like bear claws,” she explained. “I’ve been doing the scrubbing part at home but I can’t cut my nails they are too thick, I got thick nails,” Johnson said.

With more businesses reopening across San Joaquin County, an area seeing an increase in cases, people are choosing to venture out despite the growing numbers.

Salon owner Lisa Ngyuen says it’s been a long 3 months without making money. For her, it’s about getting back to work in the safest way possible.

“Alcohol and wipe, before we do the same, but now little careful more,” said Allure Nails and Spa II salon Owner Lisa Nguyen.

“Gotta do what you gotta do to keep safe and keep the family safe because it’s not just me, it’s the family, I got 12 grandkids,” Westwood said.