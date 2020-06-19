ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A portion of Elk Grove Boulevard is closed Friday morning due to a deadly crash.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. along Elk Grove Boulevard between Wymark Drive and Bruceville Road. Exactly what led up to the crash is not clear at this point, but officers found that a car had struck a tree.

Elk Grove Blvd closed between Wymark and Bruceville Rd due to a fatal single vehicle crash. Police say an officer pulled up and found a car in a tree at 3:05AM. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/olu5KZR333 — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 19, 2020

Two people were inside the car. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say, but the passenger – a 45-year-old woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that portion of Elk Grove Boulevard will be closed for several hours as they investigate the crash.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.