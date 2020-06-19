STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man suspected of domestic violence has barricaded himself inside of a mobile home in Stockton on Friday afternoon, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency said deputies responded to domestic violence reports just before 2 p.m. in the 4900 block of Highway 99 E. Frontage Road.

Authorities said the victim was safe and out of the mobile home and that the suspect inside was possibly armed. SWAT was also on the scene.

Deputies haven’t released the identity of the man. They are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.