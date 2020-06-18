SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California has seen a significant spike in coronavirus cases amid reopening, forcing the state department of public health to update their face mask guidelines and release mandatory regulations.

“I think it’s ridiculous completely ridiculous and not needed,” Elizabeth, who lives in rural Amador County, said.

The county has only seen 12 cases of coronavirus and no deaths so far.

But for some who live in the more densely populated counties like Sacramento, the mandate is the safest move. Sacramento currently has 1,940 cases and 67 reported deaths.

“To me, it seems like a very simple thing to do for the greater good of our community,” Alissa Doyle in Sacramento said.

New guidelines for mandatory face coverings include places such as indoor public spaces, health care offices, public transportation, and anywhere food is prepared.

