RIO LINDA (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in Rio Linda on Wednesday, authorities say.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. along the 7000 block of Rio Linda Boulevard.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to investigate a reported shooting and found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was soon pronounced dead, deputies say.

Detectives believe the shooting was targeted, but a motive has not been established yet.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

Witnesses are currently being interviewed. Anyone with more information relevant to the case is being asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.