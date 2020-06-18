GALT (CBS13) — Cal Fire firefighters have gained significant ground on an 89-acre vegetation fire that started near Galt on Wednesday.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, firefighters said the forward spread of the fire had been stopped and it was 80% contained. Fire crews took advantage of a drop in temperatures overnight, according to the Cal Fire incident update. They expect to gain full containment Thursday and will mop up hotspots.

One structure has been and nine other outbuildings have been damaged.

The fire is off of E. Liberty Road and Highway 88, east of Galt. According to Cal Fire, several ground and air resources have responded to the scene.

Firefighters are asking the public to stay out of the area.