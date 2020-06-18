SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In anticipation of the annual Rafting Gone Wild event on the American River, Sacramento County Regional Parks issued an alcohol ban for Saturday.

The ban restricts alcohol on the river from Hazel to Watt Avenue in preparation for the non-permitted event. The Regional Parks Director says the strict alcohol ban will be enforced.

This annual event typically draws large crowds to the river. Each year, regional parks issues an alcohol ban in an effort to keep participants safe on the water.

County parks also issued a reminder to practice social distancing while out at parks or on the river. Additionally, officials urge everyone visiting the river to wear a life vest.