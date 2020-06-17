YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A grass fire in rural Yolo County burned at least three structures Wednesday morning.

The scene is west of the community of Zamora.

Windy weather fueled the fire, which is burning on private property.

Firefighters from several agencies responded to the scene, including Cal Fire, Capay, Dunnigan, Esparto, Arbuckle, and Willow Oak. A total of about 60 were at the scene at one point.

The flames have mostly been contained. Firefighters remain at the scene mopping up hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.