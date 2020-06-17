Tap & Vine
907 Lincoln Way
Auburn, CA 95603
(530) 889-VINE
http://www.tapandvineauburn.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tapandvineauburn/
Instagram: @tapandvineauburn
Facebook Woodland Booze Fairies
Michaela Renee Johnson/author
http://www.MichaelaRenee.com or on Instagram @MichaelaReneeJ.
Happy Road Farm
http://www.happyroadfarm @happyroadfarm (Instagram/Facebook)
@happyroadsoap (Instagram/Facebook)
LogOff Brewing
3054 Sunrise Blvd Suite J, Rancho Cordova
ElleVet Sciences Co-Founder
http://www.ElleVetSciences.com
SHED THE QUARANTINE 15
o Track your food intake
o Eat more protein
o Plan ahead
o Cut out alcohol
o Move more
TRIFECTA NUTRITION
https://www.trifectanutrition.com/blog
https://www.instagram.com/trifectasystem
UNITED WE SING: A GRAMMY® TRIBUTE TO THE UNSUNG HEROES
Sunday, June 21 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Micro Weddings
Inspirations by Gina
Email: gina@inspirationsbygina.com
Phone or Text: (916) 243-9574 or (415) 506-7090
https://sugarcoatedcupcakes.com
https://www.courtlandphotography.com/
http://www.morganmerrillbeauty.com
http://www.inspirationsbygina.com
https://www.shaquarriuscallowayevents.com
Crunch Fitness
1010 E Bidwell St, Folsom, CA 95630
http://www.crunch.com