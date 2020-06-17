VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A Vacaville native and former University of Pacific baseball player is headed to the major leagues.

Lucas Sweany signed with the Minnesota Twins this week.

“When I got the call, when he said, ‘hey you’re going to be a Minnesota Twin,’ I was in shock, I was pretty much speechless, I was just like wow, my dream is coming true now,” Lucas Sweany said.

It’s the moment most every baseball player dreams of, getting called up to the MLB. For UOP left-handed pitcher Lucas Sweany, that call came on Monday.

“When he came down and said, ‘Dad, I’m a Minnesota Twin,’ I teared up,” his dad, David Sweany, said.

Lucas is one of four kids, all of whom he grew up playing ball with. He graduated from Vacaville Christian High School in 2017 and he’s been dominating on the mound for the Pacific Tigers for the last three years.

Despite the shortened 2020 season, the 6’6″ 21-year-old southpaw signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Twins.

“I just can’t wait to get to work and to develop myself as a pitcher and work my way up the ranks,” he said.

But with the current pandemic, when Sweany will be able to get to work is still up in the air.

“Sometime in early July, they’re going to fly me out to take a physical and officially sign after that, it’s kind of up in the air nobody really knows yet with the possibility of the minor league season being canceled,” Sweany said.

While there are big things ahead for Lucas, he hasn’t forgotten who got him here, thanking his coaches who helped him along the way.

And his advice to young players who look up to him? “Work hard in everything you do and be confident in yourself.”

Sweany marks the 95th student-athlete to reach the professional ranks for the UOP Tigers. Head coach Chris Rodriguez said in a statement, “The Twins are getting a tremendous arm and individual… No matter what hat he wears, Lucas will always be a part of the Tiger family.”