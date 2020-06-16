SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in North Sacramento early Tuesday morning, police say.

The incident happened just after midnight along the 3700 block of Cypress Street.

Sacramento police say officers responded to investigate a report of shots fired and found a man who had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was rushed to the hospital but was soon pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

Any witnesses or anyone else with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.