SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Convenience store 7-Eleven announced that they are canceling their annual free Slurpee day due to the coronavirus.

It’s the first time in nearly 20-years that the store has had to cancel it’s 7-Eleven day on July 11.

There are about 20 stores in the Sacramento area.

Since 2002, the store annually gave out free Slurpees on July 11 to celebrate the day.

“At 7-Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, franchisees, and employees,” 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt said in a news release. “Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right.”

7-Eleven says it plans to celebrate its birthday by donating one million meals to people in need.

The store also says that in order to let customers celebrate in a safe and responsible way, they will be giving customers a free medium Slurpee coupon into members 7Rewards loyalty accounts that can be redeemed during the month of July.