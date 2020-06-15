SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been nearly one year since Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan was killed in the line of duty. As her family navigates this emotional time, a memorial in their daughter’s honor was covered up then brought back.

“There’s enough without this to deal with and then this just thrown on top of it,” said Denis O’Sullivan.

Flowers placed on home plate honoring fallen officer Tara O’Sullivan is how Denis O’Sullivan remembers the baseball field at Woodlake Park where a backstop is painted black with a blue line memorializing his daughter. But over the weekend, the line was painted black just days before the one-year mark of her passing.

“It sucks the energy, I mean we are already having enough to deal with and then this on top of it is like gosh like he said, the shoe to drop like one more thing to deal with it’s crazy,” Kelley O’Sullivan explained in frustration.

Just as quick as the stripe was painted black, it was painted blue again. District 2 Councilman Allen Warren says the baseball field is dedicated to officer O’Sullivan and the city did not cover it up.

“It was others that did that, had nothing to do with the city and so and I think we’re seeing it throughout the country there is a clashing going on right now and I think this is part of it,” said Councilman Warren.

The O’Sullivans are just grateful the blue stripe is back.

“It means a lot but it is an emotional rollercoaster going back and forth and who would have ever thought that a painted backstop would be, have so much meaning and it does,” Kelley said.

Councilman Warren posted on Facebook stating there were plans to repaint the backstop green but tells CBS13 the city will keep the backstop blue and black as the family wishes.