SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A 46-year-old man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from a Sutter County business.

According to a press release from the Sutter County sheriff’s office, the owner of New Legend Inc. contacted them on June 10 about an employee that had embezzled money from the company.

Investigators say the employee, John Hammond of Utah, stole more than $100,000 from the business over the last two years.

Hammond was booked on embezzlement charges at the Sutter County Jail and released within hours due to the zero bail system that remains in place.

He is due back in court in August.