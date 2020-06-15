SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus (SGMC) will be suspending its 2020-2021 performance season due to coronavirus.

The group made the announcement Monday as a result of not being able to rehearse or perform. The statement reads, in part:

“Current guidance from government officials and health experts indicates that operations for singing groups remain extremely challenging until there is a vaccine available. At this time and into the foreseeable future, there is no reasonable way to maintain the performers’ safety on stage or that of patrons in the audience.”

Group leadership based its decision to suspend performing on guidance from federal, state, and local government officials and health experts and the health of its members.

The Chorus will remain intact and will continue to be involved in non-performance activities such as virtual social events and gatherings for members, and it will maintain its social media presence.