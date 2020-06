60th Anniversary PartyIt's a 60 party! One local group of friends is helping celebrate the 60th anniversary of one of their best pals. The big group of friends (some friends since first grade) have all been married to the same spouse over 55 years. They are ALL still married, still friends, and all still alive. Today, the longest married couple, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary alongside the other 4 couples.

12 hours ago

Art to Bring JoyThe pandemic and protests have brought inspiration to one artist who is spreading the love through her sculptures.

12 hours ago

The Plant Lady Pt 6Marlene is showing how to take care of hydrangeas.

12 hours ago

Juneteenth Summer Festival OnlineThis is the 26th Annual Juneteenth Summer Festival and being conducted online this year due to the COVID warnings. Also founder of Black Expo, the Black Sports Hall of Fame, and the Black Music Association & Academy Of The Arts.

12 hours ago

HATCH Workshop ReopeningHATCH Workshop is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Stockton, CA that operates as a public makerspace and arts education center offering the community access to tools, machinery, equipment, communal work spaces, and classes to develop skills in the mediums of wood, metal and ceramics. Exciting news for HATCH Workshop -- they are reopening their doors on Monday, June 15th with some new social distancing guidelines. Good Day is stopping by the facility to learn how you can stop by the HATCH.

12 hours ago