When you think of classic comic book characters, there are definitely a few you’d expect to have toned muscles and rippling abs in a real life adaptation. But those would most likely be from iconic superhero titles, like Superman or Batman—not Archie, the everyday teen character who inspired Riverdale, the CW’s pulpy, atmospheric show based on the long-running comic. KJ Apa, the 22-year-old New Zealander who plays the modern day Archie, trains like a superhero to bring more muscle to the series. He and many of his cast mates like Charles Melton, Hart Denton, and Drew Ray Tanner work with celebrity trainer Alex Fine to sculpt their bodies into the type of shape that steams up the small screen and helped to make Riverdale a hit. Fine, who has also worked with director Peter Berg and NFL players like Odell Beckham, Jr., typically trains his clients out of his house in L.A., creating a familial, intense environment that fosters intense workouts.