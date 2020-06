Question of the DayTina wants to know; if you wrote a book, what would the title be?

Basecamp ClimbThere's a brand-new gym in the area, that wants to help you reach your fitness goals. Julissa is live from Basecamp Climb with their unique approach.

National Smile Power DayToday we celebrate the power of a smile! Cody is talking to author, life coach and speaker, Jen Sugermeyer about all the benefits of a smile!

Doing Good: TacosA viewer told us about a valley man named Adrian Pineda who not only sells good food at his spot Primo’s Tacos BBQ & Grill, he has also been feeding the homeless during the SIP orders, and fed the graduating seniors at Riverbank High School's diploma pickup! Not only that, he is now assisting a local family raise funeral funds after losing a family member unexpectedly. Courtney is live with him!

Virtual STEM FairCOVID-19 cancelled many activities and events, but a group of teens came together to create a virtual science fair. Lori joins some of those students via zoom with more on the event and how you can participate!

