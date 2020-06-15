CERES (CBS13) – Two adults and a child were reportedly shot to death at a Ceres residence early Monday in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

At 2:13 a.m., officers were alerted to the report of three people who appeared to be dead at home in the 2700 block of Roeding Road. When officers arrived at the residence, they found two adults and one juvenile with gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Ceres Police Department statement.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the man shot the woman and the child, then shot himself. The identity of those involved and their relationship to each other is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ceres police Detective Matthew Berlier at (209) 538-5616.