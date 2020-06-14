Ya Sabes
http://www.ya-sabes.com
IG: @yasabesclothing
Afro Yoga
http://www.afroyoga.org
@afroyogabyangie
Hands from Heaven Catering
357 E Market St., Stockton, California
(209) 910-9601
https://www.facebook.com/pg/Hands-from-Heaven-Catering-102197128067727/about/?ref=page_internal
Hatch Workshop
40 S Union St, Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 202-3054
http://www.hatchworkshop.org
Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Dr. Deb Matthew
Doctor/Speaker/Author
African Marketplace
2251 Florin Road
Sacramento
Starts at 10am
https://www.facebook.com/SacramentoAMP/
Black Expo Events
The Juneteenth Festival Online
http://www.juneteenthfestivalonline.com from June 19-July 1
Public number: 916-572-6691
Facebook: Juneteenth Festival Online And Live
Instagram: Juneteenth 2020
website: http://www.juneteenthfestivalonline.com
Véronique Chabrolle
https://online.fliphtml5.com/gdtif/cpjy/