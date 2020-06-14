SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Members of the Sikh community in Sacramento are standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Crowds gathered in Cesar Chavez Park on Sunday to uplift the voices of the black community and honor the movement.

Organizers of the event said they wanted to hear from community members and leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement to learn how they can best get involved.

They said it is the duty of all Sikhs to stand up to injustices.

“Oftentimes we tend to sit in silence and we don’t want to continue this kind of compliance,” one of the organizers said. “And we want to come out and listen to the black community and then take action based on the words that we hear today.”

Sunday’s event was open to anyone and everyone.

In the interest of public health, attendees were also encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.