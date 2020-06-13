FOLSOM LAKE STATE RECREATION AREA (CBS13) – Nothing like the great outdoors, Saturday marked the first weekend campgrounds could reopen for business in several counties across California.

At Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, staff say they can only operate at a third of their normal capacity. Saturday brought out several campers with tents filled with families looking for a way to safely leave home while still safely distancing.

Campers like Mike Steele and his family are stoked to finally be able to pitch their tents and take a hike.

“It’s nice to have things open again so families and people can enjoy it,” Steele said.

A perfect weekend getaway and chance to clear their mind was the hope for those who been at home since March, like Kent Hipp. He said outside distancing is easy.

“We’ve been stuck inside for so long,” Hipp said. “We were just looking for a way to get outside that wasn’t too crowded.”

Though, people can’t head out on a whim. California State Parks asks people to stay close to home and require making a reservation ahead of time.

Steele said the process was easy once his family made the plans earlier in the week.

“It’s kind of a blessing and just the fact it happened so fast,” Steele said. “It was just meant to be.”

The new guidelines for camping also recommend bringing your own sanitizer or soap just in case, as some bathrooms are still unavailable. They also urge people to wear a mask when necessary.