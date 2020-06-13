TRACY (CBS13) – Two men are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a woman whose vehicle rolled over and became almost completely submerged in an irrigation ditch, the Tracy Fire Department said.

Officials said the two men – identified as Jorge Mendoza and Daniel Miranda – were unknown to each other and were traveling in separate cars when they witnessed the crash.

Tracy firefighters said that both men pulled over and immediately began working to free the woman, who was unresponsive.

tracy rescue 1 (credit: Tracy Fire Department)

tracy rescue 2 (credit: Tracy Fire Department)

tracy rescue 3 (credit: Tracy Fire Department)

tracy heroes (credit: Tracy Fire Department)

Officials said one of the men had CPR training and was able to revive the woman prior to firefighters’ arrival.

“It’s not everyday that two total strangers risk their own lives to save another total stranger, the fire department said in a Facebook post. “This act of courage is a shining light of how good people can be.”