SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Humpty Dumpty’s gates reopened to the public as Fairytale Town welcomed guests for the first time in months.

The park opened Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s super important for the kids to have a healthy outlet and, after all this pent up time, to be able to go someplace safe where they can be free and relax,” said Kevin Smith, executive director of Fairytale Town.

For parents and kiddos itching to get out of the house, you have to make reservations on Fairytale Town’s website and bring a copy of your confirmation to the park 1with you.

Aside from blocking off benches, playsets and one of the slides, the rest of the park is up and running with extra hand sanitizing stations and social distancing guidelines in place.

Fairytale Town is located at 3901 Land Park Dr. across from the Sacramento Zoo.