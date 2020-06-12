SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A fast-moving, wind-driven grass fire in east Sacramento County has prompted evacuations.

The scene is near Grant Line Road and Kiefer Boulevard.

Evacuations are in place for homes near and around Glory Lane. It’s unclear how many structures are threatened.

As of around 1:30 p.m., Cal Fire says about 350 acres have burned.

Several roads are being closed in the area. People are being advised to either avoid coming into the area or sheltering in place.

Units from Sacramento Metro Fire and Cal Fire at the scene.

More information to come.