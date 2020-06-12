SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A fast-moving, wind-driven grass fire in east Sacramento County has prompted evacuations.

The scene is near Grant Line Road and Kiefer Boulevard.

Evacuations are in place for homes near and around Glory Lane. It’s unclear how many structures are threatened.

#Watch The winds are moving producing hotspots just off of Scott Road. Fire retardant was just dropped on this field @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/9yPSXxBham — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) June 12, 2020

As of around 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire says about 700 acres have burned. No containment has been reported yet.

Several roads are being closed in the area. People are being advised to either avoid coming into the area or sheltering in place.

Units from Sacramento Metro Fire and Cal Fire at the scene.

