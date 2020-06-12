SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento City Unified School District said it will continue to offer free meals to district students through the summer during the coronavirus pandemic.

The district said all children 18 years old and younger are eligible for free daily breakfasts and lunches as part of the Summer Food Service Program beginning June 15, with no required identification or paperwork necessary.

Drive-thru and curbside pick-up services will be available to maintain social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said approximately two-thirds of the district’s 40,000 students were eligible to receive free- or reduced-price meals as part of the federal school lunch program and that this move would “ensure kids are healthy throughout the summer months.”

Meals will be available at thirteen district school sites Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Those 13 sites are: