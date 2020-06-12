SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the fallout from the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police continues across the nation, communities are rethinking the roles of officers. Among a national call to defund the police, a newly elected Sacramento council member is proposing cutting $10 million from the police department’s new budget.

Katie Valenzuela suggests cutting $10 million of what she said is new funding that the department received in their budget for the next fiscal year starting July 1st.

“Defunding police doesn’t mean that there shouldn’t be somebody to respond if something happens. What this really is about is what is the role of police in the community and what we should be paying other people to do,” said Valenzuela. She wants those funds instead to go toward youth programing including things like mental health services and job training in the area. In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed announced this week SFPD will no longer respond to non-criminal calls. Valenzuela, in a similar push, said she believes the calls police respond to need to be changed. “Not so much how we approach crime when it happens, but how do we reduce crime from happening in the first place and that is going to require us to invest differently in our communities,” she said.

According to a city spokesperson, the new $10 million is from a proposed budget . Instead, they say the police department will see a $2.9 million increase from this year’s current budget. The department’s budget increased from its current budget of $154 million to $157.4 million next fiscal year, according to the city.

The city’s new budget was passed as a “continuation budget,” meaning it does not contain programmatic cuts or major augmentations. The city says they are continuing to monitor the expected revenue shortfall from the pandemic.