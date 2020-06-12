ELK GROVE (CBS13) — California is moving into phase three of its reopening plan on Friday, meaning gyms are now allowed to reopen in certain California counties.

Some changes will be in place, however.

Gyms will be expected to follow state public health guidelines to keep facilities clean and maintain proper social distancing protocols. This means attendance will be strictly limited, and many gyms will also be checking temperatures at the door.

Despite those changes, a long line was found at the CalFit in Elk Grove on Friday morning as the gym reopened.

Gym members we spoke with say they are glad to be back.

“I just want to get back,” said Lori Murakami. “Gotta live life. [We] can’t be restricted forever.”

Movie theaters, bars, wineries, campgrounds, pools, museums, racetracks, cardrooms and hotels are also among the businesses being allowed to reopen in this phase with county approval.

Sacramento, Placer, and Stanislaus counties have already given the go-ahead.