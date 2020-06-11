MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities have detained a woman who reportedly abducted her 4-year-old nephew in Stanislaus County Thursday afternoon.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office said they located 29-year-old Nicolette Sciarappo, her 4-year-old nephew Julian, and her son Donald around 5 p.m. The children were found safe and Sciarappo is in custody.

Deputies said she took Julian from a Modesto home after an argument with family members.

Sciarappo had her own son, 4-year-old Donald Zay Amacker, with her at the time.

It’s unclear where they may be headed, but the sheriff’s department says they consider Julian at-risk.

Sciarappo was last seen along the 1400 block of Ritsch Lane in Modesto driving a dark green 1997 Toyota Camry with the California license plate number 8JZ7E65.