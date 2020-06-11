MODESTO (CBS13) — Firefighters were able to keep a fire at a Modesto apartment from spreading to other buildings early Thursday morning.

The incident happened a little before 3 a.m. along Jones Street.

Modesto Fire says firefighters responded and found a single-story apartment going up in flames. Nearby buildings were threatened.

Firefighters went to work and soon called for a second alarm. Several other agencies, including Ceres Fire, Stanislaus County Fire and the Stanislaus FIU responded to help.

The flames were contained to the apartment. No injuries were reported.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.