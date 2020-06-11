SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The last remaining Thrift Town stores are closing their doors for good.

On Wednesday, a statement was posted to the company’s website saying they decided to close their remaining California locations in El Sobrante and Sacramento permanently.

Last year, two Sacramento-area Thrift Towns were shuttered. However, the El Camino Avenue store, which garnered national notoriety after being featured prominently in the movie “Lady Bird”, remained open.

Thrift Town says they had secured a Payroll Protection Plan loan to pay their employees through the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

“Thank you to our crew, customers and community for always making sure Thrift Town felt like a big family working together to make the world a better place,” Thrift Town wrote in a statement.

Written and directed by Sacramento native Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird” was filmed in several locations around the city. It went on to be nominated for five Academy Awards, among other accolades.