SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say one person has died and four people were hurt after a shooting in south Sacramento late Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. along Della Court, off of 68th Avenue and Power Inn Road.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear at this point.

Deputies say they found four people hurt. None of the peoples’ injuries are life-threatening, however.

A male juvenile who hurt in the shooting was also taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office revealed. That victim was later pronounced dead.

No information about any possible suspects has been released yet, but detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

The name of the juvenile killed has not been released at this point.