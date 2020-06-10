SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New PPE vending machines at Sacramento International Airport are making for safer travels.

The personal protective equipment machines are in both terminals before the security checkpoint.

They sell different kinds of masks, gloves, and sanitizing wipes. Travelers are encouraged, but not required to wear face coverings in terminals.

Passengers can purchase a variety of protective masks ranging from $8.25 to $14.50, disposable gloves ($4.50), sanitizing wipes ($5.25) and hand sanitizer spray or gel ($4.25 to $6.50).

Most airlines have policies requiring both employees and passengers to wear face coverings in boarding areas and on board.