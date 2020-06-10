NATOMAS (CBS13) — The Nation’s Giant Hamburgers restaurant in Natomas has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the restaurant chain said it closed the store on Truxel Road to allow all staff to get tested and have specialists do a deep cleaning.

Nation’s said the employee who tested positive stayed home at the first signs of feeling sick and hasn’t been at work for over a week. The company does not believe there were any “meaningful interactions with customers” during the staff member’s shift.

So far, the company said all staff members who have been tested have received negative results.

They plan to reopen over the weekend.