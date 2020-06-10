NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A cliff diver was rescued Wednesday afternoon after he was knocked unconscious at Beale Falls.

According to Cal Fire, the victim jumped from approximately 70 feet above the water and was knocked unconscious upon impact with the water.

Fortunately, a group of competitive swimmers from the Bay Area witnessed the whole thing and swam over to rescue the victim. The swimmers were able to get him to the shore and waited until rescuers arrived.

CAL FIRE Smartsville Station responded with Penn Valley Fire, Sierra Nevada Ambulance, CHP, CALSTAR, and The Department of Fish and Wildlife. The victim was transported via CALSTAR air ambulance to a trauma center.