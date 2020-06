Question of the DayTina wants to know, what did you eat often for lunch during your elementary school days?

Trivia ToastCourt is testing the hosts knowledge on celebrity best friends.

Quarantine ImprovQuarantine isn't stopping the laughs at Sac Comedy Spot. They're offering online classes for improv comedy and john is learning how you an

Disney Backdrops Pt 2Julissa is back with a couple who has created a Disney scene in their backyard for the community to enjoy!

Tans for CharityErica Auld operates a mobile tanning service, and now she is raising money to give back and support the local Sacramento community in the month of June! All proceeds will go back to Underground books, Sac Sheriff’s Community Impact Program, and the Re-imagine Mack Road Foundation!

