SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — As of Monday morning, the Quail Fire near Winters has burned nearly 2,000 acres.

Cal Fire says the blaze, which is off Quail Canyon and Pleasants Valley roads south of the city of Winters, has burned 1,837 acres and is 50 percent contained.

Fast-moving flames and a wall of smoke pushed people from their homes in Winters over the weekend.

At least three buildings have been destroyed, with neighbors saying at least one family lost their house.

Firefighters are battling steep terrain – and windy conditions didn’t make things any easier.