



SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — As of Monday morning, the Quail Fire near Winters has burned nearly 2,000 acres.

RELATED: Family Forced From Home As Quail Fire Torches Nearly 2,000 Acres In Solano County

Cal Fire says the blaze, which is off Quail Canyon and Pleasants Valley roads south of the city of Winters, has burned 1,837 acres and is 50 percent contained.

#QuailFire off of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, Southwest of Winters in Solano County is 1837 acres and 50% contained. pic.twitter.com/dk2zhN9O4k — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 8, 2020

Fast-moving flames and a wall of smoke pushed people from their homes in Winters over the weekend.

At least three buildings have been destroyed, with neighbors saying at least one family lost their house.

Firefighters are battling steep terrain – and windy conditions didn’t make things any easier.