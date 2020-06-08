WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a tough year for high school seniors, but the city of West Sacramento is giving its students a pretty sweet graduation present.

In a press release Monday, the city announced every senior graduating from the Washington Unified School District is guaranteed admission to Sacramento City College. The initiative was launched by the city in conjunction with the school district and SCC.

“This groundbreaking effort will make it just as simple to go from high school to college as it is to go from kindergarten to first grade,” West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon said in the release.

It’s all part of the West Sacramento Home Run program. According to the release the program is made up of a high-quality preschool and college savings account, paid summer internships, and the ‘West Sacramento College Promise’ and college scholarships.

This year’s seniors are given two years of fee-free college at SCC and a one-time $200 “Home Run Scholarship offer” for the fall semester to help with school-related expenses, the release stated.