



Sacramento’s health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 310 new jobs over the past week and 670 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care industry also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 134 companies listed open jobs for Sacramento-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include On Time Talent Solutions, Healthcare Staffing Professionals, Inc, and 24-Hour Medical Staffing Services, LLC.

Jobs posted by On Time Talent Solutions in the past month in Sacramento included registered nurses, physicians and physical therapists, while Healthcare Staffing Professionals, Inc. was hiring registered nurses, physical therapists and speech-language pathologists, and 24-Hour Medical Staffing Services, LLC sought registered nurses.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.