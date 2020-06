Coffee ArtLast week, we asked our viewers what kinds of crafts and projects they've made, and we were blown away by the coffee art done by Michelle Hewitt from Acampo. We'll get to see her technique this morning!

Uppercrust Bakery Pt 2Lori Wallace is back at Uppercrust Bakery in Davis! They are offering both curbside pick up, and goods at the farmers market!

Uppercrust BakeryA Second generation bakehouse in Davis provides staples to the community, and serves more than 20 Sacramento area farmers markets every week! They are offering curbside pickup service, and baking kits and Lori Wallace is checking it out!

5 A.M. Club MemberTina announces our 5 A.M. Club Member of the day!

Show & TellTina is showing us something cool.

